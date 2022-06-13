Injured Police Officers Fund only approved donation site for Las Vegas detective killed in beam crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - To reduce any financial burden, the Injured Police Officer’s Fund is the only approved organization fundraising for Detective Terry’s family.

On Friday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department lost Detective Justin Terry after a construction beam crashed onto his unmarked police car while driving on US 95.

Immediately after, the Injured Police Officer’s Fund created an account to help his family. IPOF president Chelsea Stuenkel says many times people want to help and this gives them an opportunity to do so.

“It’s a very difficult time for the family obviously and our mission and our goal is to just reduce that financial burden for the family so they can focus on healing and just getting through this and handle all the business they need to and not have to stress about the money,” Stuenkel said.

She said they’re unfortunately always prepared to step in to help.

“Most people think of gunfire as like the main line of duty death for police officers and law enforcement but there’s so many risks with this job you know we’ve had Metro officers die from accidents with search and rescue other vehicle accidents they don’t understand we drive on a daily basis and traffic and traffic accidents are a huge risk for law enforcement and this was just very tragic,” Stuenkel said.

She urges the public to avoid donating to any other donation site unless the family approves. Many times people will create fraudulent sites during these times. By donating to IPOF.Vegas, 100% of the donations go toward Detective Terry’s family.

“For any expenses they incur, whether they want to spend it on funeral costs, flying relatives in, childcare just all of those unexpected costs you don’t think of when someone passes away,” Stuenkel said.

The account will be open for 90 days.

“It’s crazy how emotional you get even when you don’t know the person personally you treat everyone in law enforcement like your brother and sister,” Stuenkel said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.