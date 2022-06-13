Forecast Outlook - 6/13/2022

Gusty wind will continue through Monday night; a sign of cooler air for Tuesday. Just as soon as we cool down, another midweek warm-up is on the way.

We’ll see the wind shift out of the north tonight with gusts in the 40 mph range. This is cooler air that will bring our high temperatures back down into the mid-90s on Tuesday. We’ll keep the breeze around Tuesday morning, but the wind will be calming down throughout the day.

Wednesday brings less wind, lots of sunshine, and a forecast high of 101° in Las Vegas. Thursday will be the hottest day this week with a forecast high of 107°. We’ll notice the breeze picking up again Thursday afternoon with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

Stronger wind with forecast gusts in the 30-40 mph range is on the way Friday and Saturday. Friday’s forecast high is at 105° before dropping down to 98° on Saturday. We’ll see a few more clouds passing through Saturday as monsoon moisture moves into Arizona. At this point, it looks like showers will stay off to our east. Sunday is trending cooler for Father’s Day with a forecast high of only 92° with lighter wind.

