City cracking down on animal cruelty laws as Las Vegas heats up

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Las Vegas has now added into their animal cruelty ordinance that when it reaches 105 degrees, cooling devices such as misters or air conditioning must be implemented for your pets.

It also added into its ordinance that no animal be tethered or tied for more than 10 hours over a 24-hour period and no animal can be tethered when the national weather service issues a heat advisory.

The City of Henderson has similar laws. If a heat advisory is issued by the national weather service, additional measures such as misters, swamp coolers or air conditioning, must be provided to help the animal from overheating.

The City of North Las Vegas adopted an ordinance in 2020 that states an owner must provide shade for its pet if the temperature is expected to rise above 85 degrees. When temperatures exceed 105 degrees, cooling devices such as misters, or air conditioners have to be implemented just like in the city of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas city councilman Stavros Anthony said observations by animal control will be taking place especially when Las Vegas hits higher temperatures to ensure that pet owners are following the laws.

“Our society is really based on how we treat our dogs and cats and if we treat them cruelly, we are not a good society, so I want to make sure that we have ordinances in effect that one educates people on what they should be doing to make sure their dogs and cats are protected and for those that don’t, they are going to get punished for it,” said Anthony.

The City of Las Vegas also has included into its ordinance that if an animal dies as a result of animal cruelty, the court will prohibit the owner from owning an animal for at least two years and the court can prohibit anyone that is convicted of animal cruelty from working in a business where animals are present for up to four years.

You can report any animal welfare concerns to Animal Control at 702-229-6444 option 2.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.