IPOF to sell bracelets in honor of Las Vegas detective Justin Terry

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Injured Police Officers Fund will sell bracelets in honor of a Las Vegas detective who was killed after a beam fell onto a highway Friday morning.

The IPOF said the bracelets will honor Detective Justin Terry, who died while on duty driving behind a tractor trailer on US 95 on June 10. The tractor trailer reportedly hit a beam at a construction project near Centennial Parkway, causing the beam to fall and land on Terry’s unmarked Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle while he was driving.

All proceeds for the sale of the bracelets goes directly to Terry’s family and other families of fallen or injured officers, IPOF said.

The bracelets are expected to be in stock Monday, June 13 and will be sold on the IPOF’s website.

