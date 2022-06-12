Forecast Outlook-6/12/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Finally the excessive heat warning is behind us but we still have dangerous heat to deal with Sunday.

Temperatures for southern Nevada will trend 8 to 12 degrees above normal.

There is a wind advisory and red flag warning in place as winds for our area could gust up to 50 plus MPH.

That will likely create some blowing dust.

Monday a cold front will slide in the Las Vegas area Monday cooling us down by as much as 10 degrees.

We will stay in double digit temperatures Tuesday.

Once that cold front moves out high pressure builds back in Wednesday pushing our high temperatures back up to around 107 by Thursday.

What we are keeping an eye on is another trough that will push up our atmospheric moisture by Friday. There are showers and thunderstorms possible for western Arizona and some of those storms could drift into the Las Vegas area.

It would be nice. We’ve had less than 2/10ths of an inch of rain this year. Our normal rainfall total should be over 2 inches.

The UV Index will be 10 or very high.

