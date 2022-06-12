Forecast Outlook-6/12/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -As expected the windy weather arrived early Sunday afternoon.

Wind gusts are expected to get stronger during the evening.

They will be lighter but still strong Monday into Tuesday.

A vigorous front is the reason for those windy conditions.

That front will cool down our daytime temperatures to more seasonal values for Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday high pressure will allow for our daytime temperatures to move back into triple digits before anther windy system moves into the valley for next weekend.

Air quality for Monday is expected to be moderate because of ozone. The dust issue is expected to clear.

The UV Index will be 10 or very high.

