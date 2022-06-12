Forecast Outlook-6/11/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The excessive heat warning in finally in our rear view mirror.

Saturday we tied the daytime record high temperature when we high 109.

While we may be out of the excessive heat temperatures will remain at dangerous levels Sunday.

Add to the mix a wind advisory and a red flag warning. With gusts up to possibly hitting 50 MPH at times we are expecting patchy dust as well so air quality will not be ideal.

A cold front sliding into our area for Monday will push out high temperatures back down to more seasonal numbers and they will stay there through Tuesday.

Back to triple digit temperatures by Wednesday.

It will heat up again Thursday with another round of wind coming in and bringing back cooler temperatures.

We are starting to see the monsoonal signature in Arizona by the end of the week.

We have a slight chance of some showers but most likely if anything falls it will be at higher elevations.

The UV Index is very high Sunday and air quality is expected to be moderate because of dust and ozone.

