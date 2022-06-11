Advertisement

Forecast Outlook 6/11/22

Excessive Heat Warning Continues
By Les Krifaton
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:39 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Just one more day of excessive heat. The warning will expire at 8 PM Saturday.

Expect a forecast high of 109 degrees, which would tie the previous record high for June 11. It was set in 1956.

Changes are coming but we still expect some rough conditions Sunday. A wind advisory will go into effect Sunday with potential forecast gusts of 50 MPH.

Those conditions mean a Red Flag Warning will be in place for Sunday. Red flag means dangerous fire weather conditions.

The advisory and warning are the result of a cold front that will move through Sunday. Once the wind eases the perk we will experience will be a big drop in our high temperatures.

We go from 109 Saturday to 96 on Monday.

We’ll stay in double digit territory into Tuesday.

Triple digit temperatures return Wednesday.

Air quality will be moderate because of ground level ozone and dust.

The UV Index for Saturday is 10 or very high.

