Street parking comes at a cost in the growing Arts District

Parking in the Arts District will come at a price.
By Drew Andre
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:38 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - You’ve noticed the change if you’ve recently pulled into a parking spot in the Arts District. There is now metered parking along the busy streets of Main and Casino Center.

The City of Las Vegas has added 500 parking spaces in new lots within the past three years. Just this year, seven surface lots have opened.

The city said the changes are to keep up with the growing area.

“If it stays cheap for parking, and it kind of opens up more of the parking I’m ok with it,” Las Vegas resident Raven McCain said.

The on-street metered parking on Main street costs $2.00 per hour for up to four hours. The on-street metered parking on Commerce and most of Casino Center is $1.00 per hour with the option of $10 monthly parking pass.

Many employees at Arts District businesses have taken advantage of the parking passes.

Workers at Waves on Main street said they’ve seen customers confused with the new metered parking system. One employee said he doesn’t like the addition, and still tries to avoid paying.

“I’m just waiting to get a ticket any day,” employee at Waves Dom said.

Since the addition of the parking meters, the city has added security that can take employees and residents to their parking spots between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The city plans to build a parking garage in the Arts District to keep up with the demand, in the next two years.

