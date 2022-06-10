Advertisement

Pride Week celebrated in Henderson

It is Pride Week in Henderson. A parade scheduled for Water Street was cancelled by the city just over a month ago but there are still plenty of other events.
By Kim Passoth
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:39 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is Pride Week in Henderson. A parade scheduled for Water Street was cancelled by the city just over a month ago but there are still plenty of other events. According to organizers, 10,000 people are more are expected at Pride Fest at the Galleria Mall on Sunset.

Just up the street at the Henderson Equality Center, Pride Prom was celebrated Thursday night. It was a chance for those 20 and younger to dress up and show their pride.

“I am a proud son of a beautiful lesbian couple,” shared Christopher Alexander Elliot. Elliot and wife Katlin missed their high school proms because of Covid and said the Pride Prom where everyone is accepted no matter who they love is the best place to make it up.

“I grew up on the east coast, in Alabama, they were very conservative. They didn’t allow boy and boy and girl and girl,” explained Katlin Elliot.

“Kids can come feel welcomed at something that is typically not inclusive at high schools,” stated Trevor Harder, Youth Services Director at the Henderson Equality Center.

“When I was in high school it was very not okay to do that. There was a lot of hate,” Harder recalled.

Harder maintains events like Pride Prom help usher change.

“When I first came to the Las Vegas Valley there was a huge controversy with CCSD with the transgender bathrooms and transgender inclusion and even from that five years to now, there has been a huge change and there’s been a lot of legislation,” Harder contended.

Here is a list of upcoming Pride Week events:

Friday, June 10

  • Henderson Pride Fest at Galleria Mall: 5pm - 10pm
  • Henderson Pride Night at Cowabunga Bay: 8pm

Saturday, June 11

  • Henderson Pride Fest at Galleria Mall: 5pm - 10pm

Saturday, June 18

  • Pride 5K run/walk at Sunset Park: 4pm

