LVFR: Beam falls on car, killing driver on US-95 near Centennial Parkway exit

By Cody Lee
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:05 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire and Rescue is on scene of a fatal crash after a construction beam fell on top of a vehicle on the US-95 at the Centennial Parkway exit Friday morning.

Nevada Department of Transportation is headed to the scene as Nevada State Police is investigating.

All southbound Lanes blocked. Expect delays out of the Skye Canyon area.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

