Low groaning sound from Floyd Lamb park is not bird deterrent device put in by city

A family of geese stroll at sunset in the Upstate of South Carolina.
A family of geese stroll at sunset in the Upstate of South Carolina.(FOX Carolina News)
By Joe Vigil
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:48 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Some neighbors have been concerned about a bird deterrent audio device installed by the city of Las Vegas at Floyd Lamb Park.

“The system is meant to keep the geese more to the lakes (except when feeding) and to limit the number of geese around picnic areas. This will limit the amount of droppings people come in contact with, thus lowering exposure to zoonotic diseases,” said Las Vegas Senior Public Information Officer Jace Radke.

Radke also said the system is not meant to remove or harm geese as they are resident flocks and will always be part of the landscape.

One woman on Nextdoor said the noise deterrent set up at the park has pushed some birds into nearby neighborhoods, which have then been stalked by coyotes.

However, the city says people may be mistaken about what they are hearing.

Radke says the audio device has not made any sound because it wasn’t plugged in. He says some people may be mistaking the sound of the box for the sound of bullfrogs at the park. Frogs croak for different reasons, including looking to mate with another frog.

Not only was the audio device not plugged in, but FOX5 was told by park staff on scene it was removed this week.

“The city never used the box, however there was concern from some members of the community, so in an abundance of caution it was removed,” said Radke.

Radke says the city is continuing to monitor bird feces at the park and maintenance teams regularly clean areas. Radke also says there may be other options in the future.

