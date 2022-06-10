Las Vegas tax preparer pleads guilty to identity theft, money laundering crimes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -In March, 41-year-old Las Vegas resident King Isaac Umoren was pleading guilty to charges of impersonating an FBI agent, aggravated identity theft, wire fraud and filing false tax returns with the IRS on behalf of clients.

On June 8, he pleaded guilty to money laundering, as well as additional charges of aggravated identity theft and wire fraud.

A press release from the Internal Revenue Service said that according to court documents, Umoren owned and operated Universal Tax Services (UTS), a tax preparation business. The IRS then explained that from 2012 through 2016, Umoren prepared and filed tax returns for clients that included false deductions and fictitious businesses in an attempt to generate larger tax returns.

According to the IRS, Umoren used the names and information of his employees without their knowledge while preparing the false tax returns, making it appear as if they filed the reports.

The IRS said that in February 2016, Umoren pretended to be an FBI agent, wearing a fake badge and tactical gear. Umoren then drove to a client’s house with police lights on his car and demanded payment for tax preparation.

Another crime the IRS mentioned is Umoren requiring his clients to use a refund anticipation check program, which he would use to secretly take fees out of clients’ tax refunds.

Umoren attempted to sell UTS in May 2016, providing fraudulent documents to potential buyers in an attempt to inflate the price of the business. He eventually was able to sell his business to someone for more than $3.8 million.

He used his newfound fortune to purchase land in Henderson and a car.

Umoren’s sentencing is scheduled for November 2. If he were to receive the maximum sentence for each charge, Umoren would be facing roughly 65 years in prison.

