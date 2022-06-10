Las Vegas police identify detective killed in US 95 beam crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police identified the detective killed after a beam fell onto a highway Friday morning.

Justin Terry, 45, was on duty in an unmarked LVMPD vehicle when the crash occurred on US 95 near Centennial Parkway.

Nevada State Police said a tractor trailer carrying a large piece of construction equipment was going southbound on the US 95 freeway and hit a metal beam when going under the overpass. That metal beam then landed on a silver sedan that was following behind the tractor trailer.

LVMPD said Terry joined LVMPD in 2001 and was assigned to the Homicide Sex Crimes Bureau, Sexual Assault & Abuse Section.

“On behalf of all Clark County residents, we join with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in mourning the tragic death of Detective Justin Terry,” Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson said in a statement. “Detective Terry was a dedicated public servant who made our community a better place to live, and he will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Terry started the enduro program at Southeast Area Command, where officers could ride dirt bikes into hard-to-reach locations to serve the homeless. Terry also worked in the Sexual Offender Apprehension Detail for seven years. Terry also worked with the US Marshals Task Force.

Today is a very sad and tragic day for the men and women of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. In a tragic accident on the freeway, one of our own lost their life. Not only is this loss felt by all first responders in Nevada, but the community at large has also lost one of its hero’s. We pray for strength and comfort for our fallen brother’s family and friends as well as our entire community.

Terry is survived by his wife and two sons. His family request that the Injured Police Officers Fund serve as the only approved donation point. Visit www.IPOF.vegas for more information.

