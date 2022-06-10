Las Vegas family suffers third degree burns following boat explosion on Colorado River

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas family is recovering after their boat exploded shortly after launching on Memorial Day.

Allan Barbish has boated for over 40 years. He took his wife, daughter, grandson and daughter-in-law on his day cruiser on the Colorado River in Bullhead City in Arizona.

Barbish said his son was about to board so within four minutes of idling, Barbish said he lightly put his foot to accelerate toward the dock and the boat exploded.

“I had an explosion in the engine compartment that severely burned my daughter, my daughter-in-law, my baby grandson in which we immediately all jumped into the water cause they were burning,” Barbish said.

Barbish grabbed his grandson, jumped in the water and swam to shore.

“At first he wasn’t moving and I was petrified maybe he was disembodied, or you know killed. It wasn’t until we got into the water and I submerged him a couple of times to put the flames out did I realize he was badly burned but alive and screaming,” Barbish said.

His one and a half year-old grandson Alexander and mother were life flighted to University Medical Center. Alexander, his mother and aunt all suffered third degree burns. Alexander was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

“He’s gone back to being the little terrorist that he is which is good. Sore. It’s going to be a healing process, but he’s back home yeah,” Barbish said.

Barbish still isn’t sure what caused the explosion.

“Some kind of back pressure-back fire through the carburetor which caused something to ignite,” Barbish said.

He said friends and family have been a wonderful support system.

He’s grateful to all the bystanders that offered help that day.

“The folks that we met at the dock are just wonderful people,” Barbish said.

