Housing crisis impacts Nevada seniors, statewide effort searches for solutions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -State officials, advocates and developers continue to find solutions to solve Nevada’s housing crisis and the impact on seniors.

The Nevada Housing Coalition estimates the state lacks 85,000 homes for those with extremely low incomes.

Nevada’s housing shortage means there are 18 units for every 100 people searching for a affordable home. In Las Vegas, the number shrinks to 13 units for every 100 people searching for a rental.

From approximately 25,000 Nevada seniors in that income bracket, the organization estimates that 81% of them spend more than half of their income on rent.

“What that means is they’re at high risk of homelessness,” said Christine Hess with the Nevada Housing Coalition. “What that means is they’re probably compromising what they’re spending for their health care. They may or may not have internet service. That’s how you access resources. Something’s got to give in your household budget, when you pay more than half of your income on housing costs and on rent,” she said.

Governor Steve Sisolak said the Home Means Nevada Initiative has $500 million earmarked for projects, and 200 developers have applied. Clark County has set aside $180 million for projects as well.

Thursday’s opening of the 195-unit Arioso Apartments for senior affordable housing in the Southwest valley is one of the new developments meant to solve to the crisis.

“It was actually full before we opened. We had about 350 people on the waitlist,” said project manager Jess Molasky. “We’re building another one right up the street. That should be done early next year. So we’re bringing more of these on the market every every year, and the demand is there,” he said.

Later this month, the Nevada Housing Coalition will host a policy forum in Reno and Las Vegas on ways to solve the housing crisis.

