Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for breakfast in Las Vegas on Tripadvisor.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Egg Works

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (222 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10839 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89052

#29. Bellagio Pool Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3600 Las Vegas Blvd S Inside Bellagio Pool and Courtyard, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#28. La Salsa Cantina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,077 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $- Address: 3785 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 1500, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#27. Marilyn’s Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,011 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe- Price: $- Address: 255 E Flamingo Rd Tuscany Suites & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89169

#26. Hash House A Go Go

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,239 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6800 W Sahara Ave West Sahara at Rainbow, Las Vegas, NV 89146

#25. VegeNation

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (500 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Healthy, Street Food- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 616 E Carson Ave Suite 120, Las Vegas, NV 89101

#24. Eggslut

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,094 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food- Price: $- Address: 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 2, Boulevard Tower, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#23. Mon Ami Gabi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18,875 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: European- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3655 Las Vegas Blvd S Paris Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#22. Hash House a Go Go

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,609 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3535 Las Vegas Blvd S Linq Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#21. Original Sunrise Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8975 S Eastern Ave Suite 6, Las Vegas, NV 89123

#20. Steak ‘n Shake

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,185 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food- Price: $- Address: OYO Hotel & Casino, 115 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#19. Black Bear Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (193 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Diner- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7680 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89123

#18. Squeeze Inn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5165 S Fort Apache Rd Suite 195, Las Vegas, NV 89148

#17. The Peppermill Restaurant & Fireside Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,808 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2985 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#16. Tableau

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (466 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, European- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#15. Grand Lux Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,878 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3327 Las Vegas Blvd S #1580, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#14. Terrace Pointe Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,269 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd S Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#13. Blueberry Hill Family Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (485 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Diner- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1280 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102

#12. Grand Lux Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,542 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3355 Las Vegas Blvd S at The Venetian Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#11. Black Bear Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (859 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6180 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89103

#10. Veranda at Four Seasons

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (955 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American- Price: $$$$- Address: 3960 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89119

#9. Blueberry Hill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (555 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Diner- Price: $- Address: 1505 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119

#8. Blueberry Hill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (190 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Diner- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4875 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103

#7. Egg Works

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (251 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9355 W Flamingo Rd #1, Las Vegas, NV 89147

#6. The Egg & I

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,606 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American- Price: $- Address: 4533 West Sahara Avenue Suite 5, Las Vegas, NV 89102

#5. Egg Works

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (367 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2490 E Sunset Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89120

#4. Eat.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (905 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 707 E Carson Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101

#3. Jamm’s Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (609 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe- Price: $- Address: 1029 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145

#2. Omelet House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (806 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2160 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102

#1. Mr. Mamas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,177 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American- Price: $- Address: 5693 S Jones Blvd Ste 106, Las Vegas, NV 89118

Copyright 2022 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.