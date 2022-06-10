Advertisement

Forecast Outlook - 6/10/22

By Cassandra Jones
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:54 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Temperatures peak as we head into Friday and Saturday with the Excessive Heat warning in place until 8PM Saturday night. You’ll notice the breeze with wind speeds gusting into the 20-30 mph range on Friday with stronger wind to 35 MPH on Saturday.

Temperatures reach 109° on Friday and again on Saturday. Friday and Saturday will challenge the daily record-high temperatures on both days.

Stronger wind picks up on Sunday with gusts around 40 mph. Due to the hot, dry & windy conditions expected Sunday a fire weather watch has been issued. That’s a sign of cooler air coming in.

We’ll go from 105° Sunday back down into the upper 90s Monday and Tuesday.

