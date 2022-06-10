Advertisement

Clark County sees ‘high level’ of COVID-19 numbers; SNHD recommends masks indoors

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:58 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) announced today that Clark County has reached a “high community level” for COVID-19.

SNHD strongly recommends that people stay up to date on vaccines and wear masks when in public indoor places.

According to SNHD’s data on their website, the 7-day average of COVID-19 cases was 299.7 cases per day on May 5. As of June 5, it’s up to 491.4.

FOX5 recently took a look at how this rise of COVID-19 cases is increasing hospitalizations, mostly among seniors.

“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic is not behind us yet,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for SNHD. “As long as the virus is still circulating in our community, there is still the opportunity for surges in case counts and hospitalizations such as the one we are experiencing now.”

If you are looking for where to test for COVID-19, free at-home rapid tests are now available in vending machines.

