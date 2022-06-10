Advertisement

1 dead after crash in west Las Vegas Valley

Fatal crash near Charleston, Durango on June 10, 2022.
Fatal crash near Charleston, Durango on June 10, 2022.
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person was killed after a crash in the west Las Vegas Valley Friday morning.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. near W. Charleston Boulevard and Heavenly Hills Court, near Durango Drive. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed one person was pronounced dead on scene.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.

Two vehicles were at the scene. Additional details weren’t immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

