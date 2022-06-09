Advertisement

‘Unfounded’ report of person with weapon prompts lockdown at Las Vegas high school

Palo Verde High School lockdown on June 9, 2022.
Palo Verde High School lockdown on June 9, 2022.(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:59 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas high school went on lockdown after reports of a person with a weapon near campus.

Palo Verde High School went on lockdown Thursday afternoon “out of an abundance of caution” due to reports of a person near the campus with a weapon, the school said in a note to families.

Later, the school said social media reports were unfounded and the lockdown was lifted after police investigation.

The school said the incident was an important reminder to say something to a staff member if anything is deemed suspicious.

