Missing hiker found dead near Lake Mead, Reverence in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A missing hiker has been found dead according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said in a news release Thursday LVMPD received a call of a missing juvenile hiker near Lake Mead Boulevard and Reverence Parkway.

When officers arrived, the hiker was located deceased.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

