Advertisement

Missing hiker found dead near Lake Mead, Reverence in Las Vegas

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Cody Lee
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:55 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A missing hiker has been found dead according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said in a news release Thursday LVMPD received a call of a missing juvenile hiker near Lake Mead Boulevard and Reverence Parkway.

When officers arrived, the hiker was located deceased.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for new information.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Family fleeing Ukraine and beginning new life in Las Vegas
“Every day was like a last day” says Ukrainian family now living in Vegas
Missing 11-year-old Trenton Mackintrush
Metro police search for missing 11-year-old Las Vegas boy
One Ukrainian family who is starting a new life in Las Vegas in sharing their harrowing story...
“Every day was like a last day” says Ukrainian family now living in Vegas
Las Vegas developers help artist amid rising rents.
Rent Free: Commercial developers offer help to local art gallery