Metro police search for missing 11-year-old Las Vegas boy

Missing 11-year-old Trenton Mackintrush
Missing 11-year-old Trenton Mackintrush(LVMPD)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Metro Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy. Trenton Mackintrush was last seen on Wednesday, June 8th in Las Vegas. LVMPD did not specify where.

Police fear Mackintrush is in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with black sleeves, black sweatpants, white sneakers and carrying on orange and black backpack.

If you know where Mackintrush may be, contact Metro at 702-828-311. The missing persons detail can be reached during business hour at 702-828-2907 or by email.

