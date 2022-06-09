Metro police search for missing 11-year-old Las Vegas boy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Metro Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy. Trenton Mackintrush was last seen on Wednesday, June 8th in Las Vegas. LVMPD did not specify where.

Police fear Mackintrush is in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with black sleeves, black sweatpants, white sneakers and carrying on orange and black backpack.

If you know where Mackintrush may be, contact Metro at 702-828-311. The missing persons detail can be reached during business hour at 702-828-2907 or by email.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.