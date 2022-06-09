Advertisement

LeBron James wants NBA team in Las Vegas

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is seen during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is seen during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)(Luis M. Alvarez | AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:19 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - LeBron James said he wants an NBA team, and he wants that team to be in Sin City.

A clip from James’ show “The Shop” shows his interest in owning an NBA team.

“I want a team in Vegas,” James said. “Yeah, I want a team in Vegas.”

The prospect will be discussed in the next episode of The Shop, set to air June 10 on YouTube.

Las Vegas has been long rumored to be the next location for NBA expansion. Just last week, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said rumors of NBA expansion for the 2024 was not true.

“As I said before, at some point, this league invariably will expand, but it’s not at this moment that we are discussing it,” Silver said before Gam 1 of the NBA Finals.

Silver also praised Las Vegas and Seattle as potential future NBA markets.

“Those are wonderful markets,” Silver said. “Again, as I’ve said before, we were in Seattle. I’m sorry we are no longer there. We have a WNBA team in Seattle in an almost brand-new building that’s doing spectacular. And Las Vegas, where we will be at our Summer League in July, has shown itself to be a great sports market as well.”

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority seemed to be on board with the idea.

“Your move @KingJames,” the group tweeted.

