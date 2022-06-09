Advertisement

Golden Knights announce auditions for ‘Vegas Vivas’ cheer team

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:55 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Vegas Golden Knights announced registration and audition details for their “Vegas Vivas!” cheer team Thursday.

While the “Vegas Vivas!” can be seen during hockey games hyping up the crowd as the in-arena cheer team, they also serve as community ambassadors for the Golden Knights, representing the organization at school and hospital visits, hockey clinics, watch parties and other events.

In a press release, the Golden Knights said that registration and auditions will be open to people of all gender identities. The team also says, “ideal candidates will have a love of performing and a dedication to growing the sport of hockey and the Golden Knights brand.”

Registration for the “Vegas Vivas!” can be submitted here, until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5. Auditions will be held on July 7-9. Applicants must be at least 18 years old to apply.

Details regarding the Knights Guard Ice Crew will be announced at a later date.

