Free COVID-19 test kit vending machines installed at two Southern Nevada locations

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Two vending machines containing free COVID-19 self-test kits have been installed in Southern Nevada as part of the CDC’s initiative to address COVID-19 health disparities.

The vending machines are located at the lobby of the RTC Bonneville Transit Center in Las Vegas as well as the emergency department lobby of the Mesa View Regional Hospital in Mesquite.

In order to receive a test kit from the vending machines, those who are interested need to register here. A PIN will be issued once registration is complete, and the PIN will be used to access the vending machines. If a phone number is used during registration, the phone number will be the PIN.

Five tests can be received per month and results from at-home tests are available after 15 minutes.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have always looked for ways to make testing as accessible as possible to everyone, including people in more rural parts of Clark County,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

