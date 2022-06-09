Forecast Outlook - 6/9/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Temperatures continue to climb as we head into the weekend. An Excessive Heat Warning starts today, Thursday, at 10 a.m. and will continue through 8 p.m. Saturday. The heat continues to build with forecast highs at 107° Thursday.

You’ll notice the breeze with wind speeds gusting into the 20-30 mph range. Temperatures peak at 109° on Friday, and 109° again on Saturday. Friday and Saturday will challenge the daily record-high temperatures on both days. Stronger wind picks up on Sunday with gusts around 40 mph.

That’s a sign of cooler air coming in. We’ll go from 105° Sunday back down into the upper 90s Monday and Tuesday.

