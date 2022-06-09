Advertisement

Forecast Outlook - 6/9/22

FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Cassandra Jones
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Temperatures continue to climb as we head into the weekend. An Excessive Heat Warning starts today, Thursday, at 10 a.m. and will continue through 8 p.m. Saturday. The heat continues to build with forecast highs at 107° Thursday.

You’ll notice the breeze with wind speeds gusting into the 20-30 mph range. Temperatures peak at 109° on Friday, and 109° again on Saturday. Friday and Saturday will challenge the daily record-high temperatures on both days. Stronger wind picks up on Sunday with gusts around 40 mph.

That’s a sign of cooler air coming in. We’ll go from 105° Sunday back down into the upper 90s Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Near record heat stays in the Las Vegas valley through Sunday.
weather update 0608
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 6/8/22
An excessive heat warning has been placed from Thursday to Saturday evening.
June 6, 2022 Weather Forecast
Forecast Outlook - Tuesday morning
Forecast Outlook - Tuesday morning