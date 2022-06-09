COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Clark County, most patients older seniors

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -As Nevada’s COVID-19 cases rise rapidly once again, local hospitalizations are also creeping up among mostly older seniors.

Nevada’s latest health figures show a 14-day rolling average of 315 patients per day, 276 of which are in Clark County.

According to Southern Nevada Health District data from May 6 to June 6, patients over 64 years of age made up 66% of patients; the second-largest group of hospital patients were those ages 50 to 64, at 20% of hospitalizations.

“In an older person who might have other medical problems, they are at a higher risk for having more severe disease. Those patients are sometimes hospitalized for closer monitoring, and if they need oxygen,” said Dr. Angie Honsberg, director of the UMC Medical Intensive Care Unit, UNLV Medicine at UMC Pulmonologist, and assistant professor of Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine.

“The regular floor, patients that don’t require ICU care, are seeing some more COVID-19 patients as well, but at least so far, it doesn’t seem as a lot of them are requiring upgrade to the ICU. So fortunately, they probably have more mild disease,” Dr. Honsberg said.

The latest Omicron variants are known to reside in nasal passages, producing common cold and allergy-like symptoms in most patients. The original variant and Delta variant, in contrast, attached to cells in the lungs, resulting in breathing problems for many patients and ventilator support.

Dr. Honsberg recommends seniors and high risk individuals to get their booster shots, and wear masks in public indoor places, according to CDC guidelines for masking. Clark County is at medium transmission levels.

Symptomatic patients, especially those high risk, are urged to seek pills for treatment for COVID-19. You can ask your doctor for a prescription for Molnupiravir and Paxlovid (Pfizer). The medications are available at Walgreens, CVS, Walmart and Albertson’s, as well as the SNHD clinic.

