Staff allegedly caught Las Vegas teacher with student, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A staff member at a Las Vegas high school reportedly caught a teacher in a classroom with a semi-nude student, according to a report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Michael Loyd was arrested on charges of having sex with a student and drug possession after the incident on May 25 at Palo Verde High School.

A staff member said the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. in a classroom at the school. The staff member reportedly saw Loyd “standing very close to a partially nude student,” the report said.

Loyd said the student had been coming to his class asking him to sign her yearbook and said nothing romantic was going on. Loyd told police he and the student were close and face-to-face, but nothing was happening.

Loyd gave police “multiple, almost incoherent, rambling responses” when asked to explain what the other teacher saw, the report said.

An arrest report said Loyd also had some pills, a bottle of Malibu rum and a water bottle that had an odor of clear alcohol in his possession. Loyd admitted to drinking vodka on campus, the report said.

Court records show Loyd was granted $10,000 bail but must stay away from any minors except for his own children and away from Palo Verde High School. Loyd’s next court hearing was set for August 11.

