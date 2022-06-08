Pedestrian killed in crash east of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash east of the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday night.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the crash happened around 10:25 p.m. at the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Reno Avenue.

Police said a white four-door Volkswagen Jetta was traveling southbound while a pedestrian entered the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk. The Volkswagen hit the pedestrian and was pronounced dead on scene.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.

The driver of the Volkswagen stayed on scene and didn’t show signs of impairment, police said.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 67th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction in 2022. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.