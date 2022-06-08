(Stacker) -There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Las Vegas on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#30. Biaggio’s Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 4235 S Fort Apache Rd Suite 160, Las Vegas, NV 89147

#29. Pizza Forte

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza- Price: $- Address: 4455 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169

#28. La Bella Napoli Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6599 Las Vegas Blvd S #210, Las Vegas, NV 89119

#27. Mark Rich’s New York Pasta and Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11710 W Charleston Blvd Suite 150, Las Vegas, NV 89135

#26. Chicago Brewing Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (363 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 202 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

#25. Cugino’s Italian Deli & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4550 S Maryland Pkwy #20, Las Vegas, NV 89119

#24. Broadway Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza- Price: $- Address: 840 S Rancho Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89106

#23. Pizza Joint

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (228 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food- Price: $- Address: 3555 Las Vegas Blvd S Flamingo Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#22. Metro Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (177 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $- Address: 4178 Koval Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#21. Good Pie

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (29 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 725 Las Vegas Blvd S #140, Las Vegas, NV 89101

#20. Grimaldi’s

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 750 South Rampart Boulevard Ste 7, Las Vegas, NV 89117

#19. California Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (167 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6659 Las Vegas Blvd S Bldg. C1, Las Vegas, NV 89119

#18. Eataly

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (767 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3770 Las Vegas Blvd S Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#17. Little Tony’s

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2411 W Sahara Ave The Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89102

#16. Naked City Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (154 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $- Address: 4608 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169

#15. Metro Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (223 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1395 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119

#14. Joe’s New York Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (182 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food- Price: $- Address: 4480 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169

#13. California Pizza Kitchen at The Park

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3786 Las Vegas Blvd S The Park, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#12. Settebello

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9350 W Sahara Ave Suite 170, Las Vegas, NV 89117

#11. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7155 South Rainbow Boulevard Ste 125, Las Vegas, NV 89118

#10. Pizzeria Monzu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6020 W Flamingo Rd Suite 10, Las Vegas, NV 89103

#9. Slice of Vegas Pizza Kitchen & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (870 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1634 E Perry St Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89119

#8. New York Pizzeria - NYNY Hotel and Casino

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (495 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: New York New York Lake Vegas Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#7. California Pizza Kitchen Fashion Show Mall

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,652 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3200 Las Vegas Blvd S Sp #1590, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8923

#6. Giordano’s

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (983 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3619 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#5. Sirrico’s Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (569 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 3790 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#4. Flour & Barley

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (895 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3545 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#3. Grimaldi’s

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (358 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9595 S Eastern Ave Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89123

#2. Grimaldi’s

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,586 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3327 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 2710, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#1. Pizza Rock

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,749 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 201 N 3rd St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

