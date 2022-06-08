Clark County cooling stations activated to counteract excessive heat

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Due to of an excessive heat warning put out by the National Weather Service, a local homeless assistance foundation is working with Clark County to activate cooling stations for those who need to beat the heat.

Cooling stations are located across Southern Nevada, with some allowing pets that are on a leash or in a carrier.

Nine cooling stations will be open in Las Vegas from Thursday through Sunday. Two stations will be open in Laughlin and one station will be open in Mesquite.

Help Hope Home, the homeless assistance foundation responsible for the cooling stations, is also working with the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District (LVCCLD) to open an additional 25 cooling stations in Las Vegas Libraries. In a Facebook post, Help Hope Home extended “a big welcome” to the LVCCLD.

To see the full list of cooling stations, visit here.

