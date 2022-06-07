Advertisement

Travis Scott, J. Cole among lineup for 2022 Day N Vegas festival

FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Nov. 5, 2021.
FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Nov. 5, 2021. The experiences of panicked concertgoers who couldn’t breathe and had no clear path to escape a massive crowd surge at last year’s deadly Astroworld music festival in Houston are featured in a documentary set for release Friday, April 29, 2022. But lawyers for Live Nation, which is being sued for its role as the festival’s promoter, say they’re concerned that publicity from the documentary, “Concert Crush: The Travis Scott Festival Tragedy,” could “taint the jury pool.”(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:58 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Day N Vegas festival on Tuesday released the lineup for its 2022 event.

According to organizers, this year’s event will be held Sept. 2-4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

The festival will open on Friday with SZA headlining, Saturday will feature J. Cole as the headliner and the event will close on Sunday with Travis Scott headlining.

Presale tickets for the festival start Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m.

