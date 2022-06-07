Travis Scott, J. Cole among lineup for 2022 Day N Vegas festival

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Day N Vegas festival on Tuesday released the lineup for its 2022 event.

According to organizers, this year’s event will be held Sept. 2-4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

The festival will open on Friday with SZA headlining, Saturday will feature J. Cole as the headliner and the event will close on Sunday with Travis Scott headlining.

Presale tickets for the festival start Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m.

ROUND 3 🎲 🎲 🎲

Register now for access to passes. Presale starts Friday June 10 at 10am PT. This is the first chance to get passes at the lowest price - https://t.co/SzXUefWerY pic.twitter.com/SbKdkg6P6q — Day N Vegas (@daynvegas) June 7, 2022

