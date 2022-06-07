Travis Scott, J. Cole among lineup for 2022 Day N Vegas festival
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:58 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Day N Vegas festival on Tuesday released the lineup for its 2022 event.
According to organizers, this year’s event will be held Sept. 2-4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
The festival will open on Friday with SZA headlining, Saturday will feature J. Cole as the headliner and the event will close on Sunday with Travis Scott headlining.
Presale tickets for the festival start Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m.
