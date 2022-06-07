Texas Roadhouse sets opening date for new Henderson restaurant

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson residents craving Texas Roadhouse’s famous rolls and cinnamon honey butter will soon have another option to satisfy their craving, as the eatery is set to open its second location in the city.

According to a spokesperson for the eatery, Texas Roadhouse Henderson, located at 1421 W. Sunset Road, will open its doors on June 13.

According to its website, the new location will be open Monday-Thursday from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m., Fridays from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The new location marks Texas Roadhouse’s third Las Vegas Valley restaurant, as it currently operates an eatery in Henderson - South (3531 St. Rose Parkway) and in North Las Vegas (1380 E. Craig Road).

