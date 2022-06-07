Suspects accused of targeting woman in fatal robbery extradited to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two suspects accused of a targeted robbery and shooting that left a woman dead were extradited to Las Vegas over the weekend.

Christine Schultz and Michael Overton turned themselves in to the FBI in Jacksonville, Fla. in May after the FBI Las Vegas division and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were looking for the pair in connection with a March 25 robbery turned homicide.

In court Monday, Schultz and Overton were denied bail. They were expected to have another hearing Tuesday.

According to warrant documents, a witness said three Black men and an Asian woman invaded their home and shot and killed victim, identified as 24-year-old Natalie Manduley.

A Mercedes found crashed near the scene was registered to Overton, LVMPD said. The car had bullet fragments, blood and medical debris inside and police determined there were multiple shooters based on evidence in car.

One of the suspects, identified as Kamari Oliver, was seen on surveillance disposing of firearm near the home.

The man who saw the shooting said he was dating Manduley and another woman and they all lived together, court documents said. The three had met another woman named “Nani,” described as an Asian woman, who recently who also followed him on Instagram. The man told police he sells high-end jewelry on the app.

The other girlfriend said Nani had recently come to their house and had started an “intimate” relationship with her, police said.

Nani was there hanging out and smoking weed with them on March 25 when the incident happened, warrant documents said. The girlfriend was dragged upstairs by one of the men and thrown into closet, court documents allege. The woman said Nani then held her at gunpoint and made her open the safe, the report said. Nani then left with the other men.

Police later identified Nani as Schultz, the warrant said.

The Mercedes found near the scene also had items belonging to the suspects including Overton’s driver’s license, Schultz’s credit cards and Oliver’s homework and school-issued Chromebook.

Schultz and Overton face charges of burglary, kidnapping, robbery and murder, according to court records.

