Suspect in Las Vegas gas station shooting arrested in Phoenix

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police arrested a man in connection with a gas station shooting that happened a month ago in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened May 7 at about 10:30 p.m. in a gas station parking lot in the 3800 block of E. Lake Mead Boulevard. Police believe the victim got into an argument with an unknown Hispanic male. The gunman opened fire following the dispute, according to LVMPD.

Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to University Medical Center where he later died. The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 31-year-old Christopher Pineda.

LVMPD identified 23-year-old Jesus Osuna-Lopez as a suspect. LVMPD said Osuna-Lopez was arrested by authorities in Phoenix, Ariz. and is awaiting extradition.

