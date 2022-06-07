Advertisement

Suspect in Las Vegas gas station shooting arrested in Phoenix

Las Vegas police searching for suspect who killed man in gas station parking lot
Las Vegas police searching for suspect who killed man in gas station parking lot(Lee Ortlieb/FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:27 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police arrested a man in connection with a gas station shooting that happened a month ago in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened May 7 at about 10:30 p.m. in a gas station parking lot in the 3800 block of E. Lake Mead Boulevard. Police believe the victim got into an argument with an unknown Hispanic male. The gunman opened fire following the dispute, according to LVMPD.

Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to University Medical Center where he later died. The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 31-year-old Christopher Pineda.

LVMPD identified 23-year-old Jesus Osuna-Lopez as a suspect. LVMPD said Osuna-Lopez was arrested by authorities in Phoenix, Ariz. and is awaiting extradition.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
With temperatures surging the next few days due to excessive heat, the Lions Burn Center at UMC...
Las Vegas sees surge in heat-related injuries during hot summer months
Las Vegas sees surge in heat-related injuries during hot summer months
Las Vegas sees surge in heat-related injuries during hot summer months
A concept rendering of NLV Gateway.
NLV Gateway mixed-use development project coming to North Las Vegas