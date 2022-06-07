NV Energy seeks first rate hike in decade

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy customers could soon be paying even more for their energy bills.

The utility company has formally filed an application with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) for a general rate increase for northern Nevada customers.

The filing requests an overall increase of 9.7 percent. The impact of this change will vary by customer rate class, but if approved as filed, the average residential customer in northern Nevada will see an increase of 8.12% percent, or $8.71, on their monthly bill. That increase would go into effect January 1, 2023.

NV Energy says the rate increase is needed to help fund operation costs and support the installation of infrastructure for new growth and system reliability investments. The company says it has spent more than $720 million in northern Nevada over the last 3 years to upgrade and build new equipment and develop transmission lines to deliver more renewable energy in order to better serve customers.

“NV Energy is committed to meeting the current and future energy needs of northern Nevada, improving reliability and resiliency, delivering more clean energy, reducing the risks of wildfires and enhancing our cybersecurity protections,” said Doug Cannon, NV Energy President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are sensitive to customer costs and are proud of going more than a decade without increasing base rates. We will continue to tighten our own belt to minimize the financial impacts of these necessary system improvements on our customers and the communities we are honored to serve.”

NV Energy says the upgrades and changes have resulted in a 30 percent reduction in the length of power outages, as well as a reduction in the frequency of outages.

The PUCN, which sets all rates charged by NV Energy, will schedule a consumer session to seek public input on NV Energy’s general rate review request.

This fee would be on top of a proposed .79 percent increase NV Energy is seeking to help recover costs associated with the development and implementation of the 2021 Natural Disaster Protection Plan, the utility’s effort to reduce wildfire risk. If that rate is approved, the average northern Nevada customer would see a $0.69 increase on their monthly bills from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023.

A public hearing on that proposal is set for Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 6 p.m.

Live telephone conference line: 1-877-820-7831 Access code: 507006

Written comments via U.S. Mail to be addressed as follows: PUCN Attn: Docket No. 22-03006 1150 E. William St., Carson City, NV 89701.

