Man injured in overnight shooting at Las Vegas apartment complex

By Cody Lee
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:50 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated an early morning shooting Tuesday at the Avion Apartments near Lake Mead and Hollywood.

Officers arrived on scene to find an adult male victim who was shot at least one time.

LVMPD said the victim was transported to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Detectives are investigating what lead up to the shooting.

No word on if a suspect is in custody.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

