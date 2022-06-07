Advertisement

Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing 10-year-old boy

Casey Decker
Casey Decker(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:19 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

According to a news release, Casey Decker II may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Decker was last seen Monday around 1 p.m. near the 4850 block of Boulder Highway.

Police say he was last seen wearing a red and orange shirt with slid grey sleeves, colorful shorts and red Nike shoes. He also has a heart sticker tattoo on his neck, police noted.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Las Vegas police at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The exterior of a Texas Roadhouse location is seen. (Texas Roadhouse/Facebook)
Texas Roadhouse sets opening date for new Henderson restaurant
Las Vegas police urge pool safety after 6-year-old dies, 2-year-old hospitalized
An aerial view of Las Vegas Valley homes on Jan. 4, 2021.
Despite record prices, Las Vegas housing market starting to see shift
1 dead, 1 arrested after hit-and-run near Las Vegas Boulevard, Lamb
1 dead, 1 arrested after hit-and-run near Las Vegas Boulevard, Lamb