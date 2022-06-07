Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing 10-year-old boy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

According to a news release, Casey Decker II may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Decker was last seen Monday around 1 p.m. near the 4850 block of Boulder Highway.

Police say he was last seen wearing a red and orange shirt with slid grey sleeves, colorful shorts and red Nike shoes. He also has a heart sticker tattoo on his neck, police noted.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Las Vegas police at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907.

