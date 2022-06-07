Advertisement

Las Vegas-area mom to plead guilty in crash involving 2 schoolgirls

Fatima Mitchell, 36.(Henderson Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:50 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - A woman who had been accused of trying to kill two schoolgirls she blamed for fighting with her daughter at a Las Vegas-area high school plans to plead guilty to a reduced reckless driving charge, her attorney said Tuesday.

Fatima Maria Mitchell, 36, remained jailed on $250,000 bail ahead of her scheduled Wednesday plea in Clark County District Court to a single felony charge stemming from a March 28 crash near Basic High School in Henderson.

Mitchell’s attorney, Roger Bailey, said his client faces a possible sentence of one to six years in prison, but will seek a mental health evaluation and probation under a Clark County court diversion program.

Henderson police: Suspect ‘mashed the gas,’ hit 2 girls with SUV after daughter involved in fight at school

Prosecutors in the case did not immediately respond Tuesday to messages.

Battery and attempted murder with use of a weapon charges were dropped Monday, when Mitchell agreed in Henderson Justice Court to bypass a preliminary hearing and take the case to state court.

