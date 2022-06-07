Forecast Outlook - 6/7/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Temperatures continue to climb throughout the week, pushing toward 110° as we head into the weekend. Skies stay mostly sunny Tuesday with the forecast high in Las Vegas climbing to 103°.

The warming trend continues with 106° Wednesday and 107° on Thursday.

The heat peaks on Friday and Saturday with forecast highs at 108° both days. This will approach the daily record-high temperatures on both of those days. The record-high on Friday is 108° and Saturday is 109°.

An Excessive Heat Warning will likely be issued by the National Weather Service for this time. The wind picks up on Sunday as slightly cooler air works back into the area. The high falls back to 104° with gusts around 40 mph.

The forecast high drops down to 99° on Monday. No rain is in sight for Southern Nevada.

