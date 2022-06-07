Advertisement

Dog shot, killed by North Las Vegas officer after attacking its owners, police say

A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:51 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A North Las Vegas officer shot and killed a dog Monday night after the animal attacked its owners, according to the department.

According to police, the department received a call in reference to a dog attacking its owners at about 7:53 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Jade Ride Street, near 5th and Lone Mountain.

A North Las Vegas police lieutenant arrive on scene and was flagged down by a neighbor who pointed at a residence. Police say a woman was then located who was being attacked by a dog.

During the incident, according to police, the pit bull charged the lieutenant who discharged his firearm. “In doing so, he saved the woman from being further attacked,” police said.

A second woman was also located with dog-related wounds, according to police. Both women were transported to Centennial Hills Hospital and treated for several dog-related wounds.

CSI was called to the scene and the pit bull was taken to the Animal Foundation. However, a spokesman for the North Las Vegas Police Department confirmed the animal succumbed to its injuries.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

