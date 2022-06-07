Broken A/C unit? City of Las Vegas has a program that may be able to help

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Las Vegas said has a program where they can help people with replacing or fixing their air conditioning units.

The Safe Home, Improvements Funding and Training program, also known as SHIFT, aids homeowners dealing with code enforcement-related issues as well as health and safety concerns.

“If someone is working on a code enforcement issue, and have other health and safety related issues, which could be air conditioning, we have another funding stream where we are able to help them with those issues as well,” said senior neighborhood outreach specialist Pat Petrie.

Petrie said the funding for the health and safety side of the program comes from the city’s community development block grant dollars which the city receives from the government.

Homeowners who fall under an 80% area median income will be eligible to receive up to $7,500 in funding to replace their A/C.

“It is a sliding scale based on how many household members,” said Petrie. “So, based on how many people live there, we would determine whether they are eligible based on their income.”

Workers from the program go out into neighborhoods, letting people know of the help they can offer.

“We do target areas,” said Petrie. “We are in a priority area now but we can assist throughout the city but we do focus on specific target areas and this is our third target area.

Petrie said it means a lot to help those in need.

“It is really nice to have a gateway to be able to get in and help them with some issues that they might not have the ability to take care of,” said Petrie.

The program SHIFT has a trailer set up on Bonanza and Maryland parkway until June 16 where people can come and get assistance and fill out an application.

Next, they will be visiting Ward 3 in east Las Vegas.

The city has not helped any households yet with replacing their air conditioning but they say they are expecting a lot of people needing replacements ahead of the hot summer months and are ready to help. If you need assistance from the city, call 702-229-7444.

We also reached out to the county so see if they have a similar program to what the city offers and they said the county funds an organization called Rebuilding Together that provides critical home repairs to low-income county homeowners.

