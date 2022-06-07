Advertisement

1 dead, 1 arrested after hit-and-run near Las Vegas Boulevard, Lamb

1 dead, 1 arrested after hit-and-run near Las Vegas Boulevard, Lamb
1 dead, 1 arrested after hit-and-run near Las Vegas Boulevard, Lamb(Kyle Oster/FOX5)
By Matt Kling
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:54 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian was killed and a man was arrested after a hit-and-run crash at Lamb & Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a pedestrian was hit by a car around 2:00 a.m. That person pronounced dead on scene. The driver fled the scene, but was located a short time later in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex and was taken into custody.

The intersection of Lamb & Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in all directions.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An aerial view of Las Vegas Valley homes on Jan. 4, 2021.
Despite record prices, Las Vegas housing market starting to see shift
Man injured in overnight shooting at Las Vegas apartment complex
Man injured in overnight shooting at Las Vegas apartment complex
Near 500 customers in Boulder City were impacted by sporadic power outages.
Residents in Boulder City experience sporadic power outages lasting near two hours
OSHA is adding new protection for workers who spend countless hours in the sun and heat.
OSHA adds new heat protections for workers in high-risk industries