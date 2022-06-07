1 dead, 1 arrested after hit-and-run near Las Vegas Boulevard, Lamb

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian was killed and a man was arrested after a hit-and-run crash at Lamb & Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a pedestrian was hit by a car around 2:00 a.m. That person pronounced dead on scene. The driver fled the scene, but was located a short time later in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex and was taken into custody.

The intersection of Lamb & Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in all directions.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

