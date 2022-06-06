UNLV Alumni survives tragic diving accident and is now giving back through wheelchair rugby

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - UNLV graduate Bradley Boe founded High Rollers Adaptive Sports Foundation, a nonprofit organization in Las Vegas dedicated to building a supportive community for disabled individuals through adaptive sports opportunities. Boe survived a tragic diving accident at Lake Tahoe that left him in a wheelchair after breaking his neck. He tells FOX5 that he was in a “dark place” for four years and knew he needed to make a change in his life to help himself and his family and loved ones. Boe turned to wheelchair rugby and now helps coordinates team practices and tournaments here in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas High Rollers Wheelchair Rugby has partnered with the Nevada Wheelchair Foundation to provide free wheelchairs to those with long-term needs during its annual In for the Kill fundraiser tournament on Saturday, June 11.

The fundraiser will take place from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m at the Dula Gym and includes a complimentary dinner for all players and fans. Participants also have the opportunity to exercise new skills ahead of the tournament during a team-held practice on Saturday, June 4 from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Dula Gym. To secure a spot, teams are asked to fulfill a $500 donation that directly benefits the High Rollers Adaptive Sports Foundation.

“All proceeds will directly support our foundation’s mission of offering people with disabilities the opportunity to feel empowered and connected through shared experiences, hosting clinics for physical therapy students and traveling for competitions,” said Boe. “We are also currently under consideration to become a league host for the upcoming semifinal and national championships.”

Those looking to participate without playing can also sign up for various volunteer opportunities or support the foundation via donation. The Nevada Wheelchair Foundation is asking potential wheelchair recipients to contact the foundation at least a week in advance to ensure supply at 702-476-6532.

To register a team, donate or learn more about the High Rollers Adaptive Sports Foundation, visit www.high-rollers-foundation.org. For more information about the Nevada Wheelchair Foundation, visit www.nevadawheelchairfoundation.org.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.