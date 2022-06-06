Station Casinos to host Fourth of July fireworks at 6 Las Vegas Valley properties

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Station Casinos has announced it will host Fourth of July fireworks shows at six of its Las Vegas Valley properties.

According to a news release, the company will launch fireworks from Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino, Palace Station, Sunset Station, Santa Fe Station and Boulder Station.

The coordinated launch of each fireworks display will start at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

Station Casinos notes that the shows will be live-streamed on social media and will have a synchronized playlist for guests to listen along to, both available at stationcasinos.com/fireworks.

According to the company, three of the properties — Boulder Station, Palace Station and Santa Fe Station — will offer fireworks viewing in their respective parking lots for free to the public.

Sunset Station, according to the release, will offer a complimentary firework viewing party from the Sunset Amphitheater.

Both Red Rock and Green Valley Ranch will offer a firework viewing party from each resort’s main pool starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for these events begin at $10 for guests 2 to 11 years old and $25 for guests 12 and older; children under the age of two are free, the company states.

For more information, visit: stationcasinos.com/fireworks

