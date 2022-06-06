Advertisement

Station Casinos to host Fourth of July fireworks at 6 Las Vegas Valley properties

Station Casinos Fourth of July fireworks at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa.
Station Casinos Fourth of July fireworks at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa.(Denise Truscello via Station Casinos)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Station Casinos has announced it will host Fourth of July fireworks shows at six of its Las Vegas Valley properties.

According to a news release, the company will launch fireworks from Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino, Palace Station, Sunset Station, Santa Fe Station and Boulder Station.

The coordinated launch of each fireworks display will start at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

Station Casinos notes that the shows will be live-streamed on social media and will have a synchronized playlist for guests to listen along to, both available at stationcasinos.com/fireworks.

According to the company, three of the properties — Boulder Station, Palace Station and Santa Fe Station — will offer fireworks viewing in their respective parking lots for free to the public.

Sunset Station, according to the release, will offer a complimentary firework viewing party from the Sunset Amphitheater.

Both Red Rock and Green Valley Ranch will offer a firework viewing party from each resort’s main pool starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for these events begin at $10 for guests 2 to 11 years old and $25 for guests 12 and older; children under the age of two are free, the company states.

For more information, visit: stationcasinos.com/fireworks

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

UNLV Alumni survives tragic diving accident now giving back through wheelchair rugby
UNLV Alumn survives tragic diving accident and is now giving back through wheelchair rugby
Man in custody after shooting gun on Las Vegas Boulevard
Man in custody after shooting gun on Las Vegas Boulevard
Illegal fireworks generic
Clark County warns of higher fines if caught using illegal fireworks
Former Las Vegas strip club building goes up in flames
Former Las Vegas strip club building goes up in flames