Reggae icon Shaggy headlining free downtown Las Vegas luau

Shaggy is a two-time Grammy award-winning artist.
Shaggy is a two-time Grammy award-winning artist.
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:26 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Fremont Street Experience will host the first “Luau WOW!” festival on Saturday, featuring a free concert from Shaggy and more luau-themed fun.

“Luau WOW!” will bring traditional Hula, fire walkers and sandcastle artists to Fremont Street.

Shaggy will perform both the hits and songs off of his new album “Com Fly Wid Mi.” In addition to Shaggy’s full-length concert, two Las Vegas reggae bands, HaleAmanO and The BC Project, will perform.

While the music plays, luau-goers can enjoy a pig roast, drink specials, face painters traditional Hawaiian tattoo artists and more.

The event starts at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, and the first 3,000 visitors will be given a free lei. Shaggy’s performance starts at 9:00 p.m. on the 3rd Street Stage. For more information on Freemont Street Experience, visit https://vegasexperience.com/.

