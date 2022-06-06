Police investigate shooting at west Las Vegas apartment complex
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:37 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Monday morning.
LVMPD said the shooting happened at a complex in the 6600 block of Silverstream Avenue, near Washington Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard.
Police said a victim was found in the area suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center and his condition was unknown.
Police said a person of interest in the shooting was detained.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
