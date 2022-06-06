Advertisement

Man in custody after shooting gun on Las Vegas Boulevard

By Cody Lee
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:47 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a shooting on the Las Vegas strip near Mandalay Bay Rd & Las Vegas Blvd.

Officers received reports of a suspect firing a gunshot. After the shooting, police said the suspect got into an RTC bus.

Patrol responded and took the suspect into custody without force.

There were no reported injuries.

The southbound lanes of Las Vegas Blvd were briefly closed, but it has since opened back up.

