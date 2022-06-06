Advertisement

Las Vegas sets new record high for average gas price, AAA reports

Prices for various grades of gas are posted on the digital readouts of a pump after a customer...
Prices for various grades of gas are posted on the digital readouts of a pump after a customer paid just over $100 for gas at a service station Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:42 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As gas prices continue to increase across the country, the pain at the pump isn’t easing for those in the Silver State, as Nevada is home to the second-highest gas prices in the country, according to AAA.

As of June 6, the national gas average stands at $4.865, AAA reports. However, Nevada’s average is well above that, with the average for regular fuel standing at $5.492.

Nevada trails only California, where the average for regular gas is currently $6.341, according to AAA.

The highest gas price in the state can be found in Esmeralda County, according to the data, with the average currently at $6.049. By comparison, Clark County’s average is $5.423.

According to AAA, in Las Vegas specifically, the current average is $5.423, setting a new record high price. By comparison, the average price of gas one week ago in Las Vegas was $5.239, one month ago was $5.150 and one year ago was $3.649.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas Valley in...
Best places to live in Nevada
File - Crime scene
1 killed, 1 injured after shooting east of Las Vegas Strip
Uber shares list of unusual items left behind as part of 'lost & found index'
Uber shares list of unusual items left behind as part of 'lost & found index'
UNLV Alumni survives tragic diving accident now giving back through wheelchair rugby
UNLV Alumni survives tragic diving accident and is now giving back through wheelchair rugby