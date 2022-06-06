Las Vegas sets new record high for average gas price, AAA reports

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As gas prices continue to increase across the country, the pain at the pump isn’t easing for those in the Silver State, as Nevada is home to the second-highest gas prices in the country, according to AAA.

As of June 6, the national gas average stands at $4.865, AAA reports. However, Nevada’s average is well above that, with the average for regular fuel standing at $5.492.

Nevada trails only California, where the average for regular gas is currently $6.341, according to AAA.

The highest gas price in the state can be found in Esmeralda County, according to the data, with the average currently at $6.049. By comparison, Clark County’s average is $5.423.

According to AAA, in Las Vegas specifically, the current average is $5.423, setting a new record high price. By comparison, the average price of gas one week ago in Las Vegas was $5.239, one month ago was $5.150 and one year ago was $3.649.

